Police search Halswell property over disappearance of Christchurch man

Police are conducting forensic tests at a property in Halswell south of Christchurch over the search for missing man Michael McGrath.

A number of properties have already been searched by Police, and Mr McGrath was last seen on May 21 - his absence is considered out of character by his family.

Police forensics teams were this morning seen working at a property at the corner of Candys Road and Sabys Road.

Mr McGrath is believed to have been driving a blue 1994 Subaru station wagon over the weekend of May 21-23.