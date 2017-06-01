 

Police search Halswell property over disappearance of Christchurch man

Police are conducting forensic tests at a property in Halswell south of Christchurch over the search for missing man Michael McGrath.

A property at the corner of Candys Road and Sabys Road is the subject of an investigation this morning in relation to missing man Michael McGrath.
Source: 1 NEWS

A number of properties have already been searched by Police, and Mr McGrath was last seen on May 21 - his absence is considered out of character by his family.

Police forensics teams were this morning seen working at a property at the corner of Candys Road and Sabys Road.

Mr McGrath is believed to have been driving a blue 1994 Subaru station wagon over the weekend of May 21-23.

Anyone with information about Mr McGrath's whereabouts is asked to call Police on 03 363 7400.

