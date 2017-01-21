Police search for gunman after bank robbery in Christchurch

Detectives are continuing to investigate an aggravated robbery where a suspect pointed a gun at staff at a bank in Christchurch.

Police want to urgently find and speak to a man in cycling gear and on a bicycle. Source: NZ Police

The firearm was pointed at staff during their lunchtime on Thursday at Kiwibank on Waimairi Road, Upper Riccarton.

Police said no-one was injured.

"Police have conducted a scene examination, are reviewing CCTV footage, have taken witness statements and have supported the bank staff," police said in a statement.

Acting Detective Sergeant Wayne Boyd said cash was taken during the robbery but it is unknown how much.

Investigators still want to urgently find and speak to the man spotted on a bicycle.

"The cyclist was last seen travelling along Totara Street," said Sergeant Boyd.