Police search for clues in Auckland school teacher's swimming death

Police are searching for two men they believe might offer clues into the death of a swimmer off a North Shore beach.

The swimmer's body was pulled from the water after it was seen by passing ferry passengers off Auckland's North Shore.
Source: 1 NEWS

School teacher Leslie Gelberger was found dead last month after failing to return from a swim off Narrow Neck beach and police believe he may have been struck by a boat.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said Mr Gelberger had gone for a swim at about about 10am on April 20 and was heading for Devonport, when he was likely hit near North Head.

In the subsequent search, the Harbour Master came across two men fishing off Takapuna Head in a small, white, fibreglass dinghy with an outboard engine.

While police say they do not believe the dinghy was the vessel that hit Mr Gelberger, they wanted to speak to the two men about what they had seen.

A number of other witnesses had already come forward, Det Insp Pascoe said.

A memorial service for Canadian father of two Mr Gelberger was held at Westlake Girls High School on Sunday.

Fundraising pages have also been set up in New Zealand and Canada for Mr Gelberger's family.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson earlier confirmed one of the company's boats was under police investigation over the man's death.

"I am extremely upset that one of our pilot boats may have been involved in the death of a swimmer," Mr Gibson said.

