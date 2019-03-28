Police search Christchurch property over threat against Al Noor mosque

Police executed a search warrant in Christchurch today over a threat against Al Noor mosque.

Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Officers located a number of items at the property, including a vehicle, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

"We are currently speaking to a 19-year-old man from the address," Superintendent Price said.

The man has been charged on an unrelated matter and police are continuing to gather evidence relating to the Al Noor incident.

Police also warned social media users against sharing an “abhorrent” image featuring Al Noor mosque, saying it will not be tolerated.

“The further sharing of this image is causing significant distress and anxiety for members of our community,” Superintendent Price said.

“This type of imagery has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand, it is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

The image has been referred to the Chief Censor who will consider whether it should be classified as objectionable material.

“If the image is classified as objectionable, anyone who knowingly possesses or shares the image commits a criminal offence and can receive a maximum of 14 years imprisonment,” Superintendent Price said.

The Canterbury District Commander said the safety of the community is the utmost priority for police.