Police search address over fatal shooting of man in central Auckland last week

Police have executed a search warrant at an address after a fatal shooting in central Auckland last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after Whangārei man Clifford Umuhuri, 47, was found dead by police at an address on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, just after 6am on June 1.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says a property on Lush Avenue, St Johns, Auckland, was searched by police early this morning.

"This was a property of interest in our investigation and the inquiry team have conducted a thorough search of the property.

“The armed offenders squad assisted the inquiry team with the initial approach and entry to the property this morning.”

A male at the address has been taken into police custody on unrelated matters.

"At this point no arrests have been made in our investigation,” says Mr Schmid.

"However, the inquiry team are making good progress as we continue piecing together the circumstances of Mr Umuhuri's death."

On Monday, CCTV footage of a vehicle possibly connected to the incident was released to the public.

Inquiries have indicated a silver Nissan Skyline, recovered by police south of Auckland on Friday, was driven towards the Auckland CBD immediately after an altercation between the car's occupants and Mr Umuhuri on June 1, Mr Schmid said.

"Police need to hear from anyone that saw this silver Nissan Skyline in the vicinity of Whitaker Place, Symonds Street and the surrounding areas at around 6.25am on Monday 1 June," Mr Schmid said.

"We are particularly interested for information about further movements of the vehicle and any occupants who may have exited the vehicle around this area."

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information that can assist inquiries to come forward.

Any information provided to police will be treated in confidence.