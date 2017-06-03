Police search for 39-year-old man in relation to Hamilton shooting

Police are looking for 39-year-old Anthony Brett Clegg in relation to a shooting in Hamilton, after a 23-year-old man died last week.

Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said police arrived at the scene in Frankton last Tuesday after receiving reports at 8.15pm that a man had been shot.

They found the deceased man at the address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said the are continuing the investigation, and would like to speak to Clegg.

"Clegg is actively avoiding Police and we need the public's help to assist us in locating him. He should not be approached."