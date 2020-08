Police are at the scene of a sudden death in the Auckland suburb of Manukau.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police received a report of a sudden death at the address on Putney Way.

A St Johns ambulance was also at the scene.

The apartment complex where police have established a presence is located in the central area of Manukau, close to the shopping precinct and Westfield mall.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.