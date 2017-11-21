Police at the scene after woman shot at Tauranga address

Police are at the scene of a home in Tauranga following reports of a gunshot being heard.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred on Christopher Street at 6.30pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



A woman is believed to have been shot at the property and has been transported to hospital.

It is unclear at this stage how serious the woman's injuries are.

Police are on the scene making enquiries to establish the events which have taken place.