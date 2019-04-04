Police say up to 100 vehicles stolen from Jucy car rental company yard in Auckland

Police say up to 100 vehicles belonging to a rental car company in Auckland have been stolen.

Source: 1 NEWS

Inspector Matt Srhoj of Counties Manukau Police said the vehicles were taken from a Jucy yard in Māngere, South Auckland.

Over the weekend, several of the vehicles were recovered.

Inspector Srhoj said the total number of vehicles taken is unclear yet as a full stocktake of Jucy yards is yet to be completed.

"The stolen vehicles are Holden Captiva, Mazda 3 or Suzuki Swift (models) and are plain without branding, making them not easily identifiable as a Jucy rental vehicle from afar," he said.

Twenty vehicles have been recovered in Ōtara, Māngere and Papatoetoe, and a number of arrests have been made.