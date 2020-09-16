Police say they've identified over 80 new sexual assault victims at Dilworth School

All five men, aged between 68 and 78, are already before the court after being arrested earlier this year as a result of the operation, which began in September.



The new charges include indecency with boys under 16, inducing a boy under 12, unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12 and indecent assault, Baber said.



Police said they have identified over 80 additional victims as part of their inquiries.



All of the complaints are now being investigated by members of the Operation Beverly Investigation Team, he said.



“While we have already received a large volume of phone calls and emails from former students of the school, I still encourage anyone with information to contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz,” Baber said.