Police say they've identified over 80 new sexual assault victims at Dilworth School

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating historical sexual offending allegations at Dilworth School in Auckland have identified over 80 additional accusers.

The 60-year-old is facing a charge of indecent assault alleged to have occurred at Dilworth boarding school in 1990.

An additional 33 charges have been laid against five men as part of Operation Beverly, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said today in a statement.

All five men, aged between 68 and 78, are already before the court after being arrested earlier this year as a result of the operation, which began in September.

The new charges include indecency with boys under 16, inducing a boy under 12, unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12 and indecent assault, Baber said.

Police said they have identified over 80 additional victims as part of their inquiries. 

All of the complaints are now being investigated by members of the Operation Beverly Investigation Team, he said.

“While we have already received a large volume of phone calls and emails from former students of the school, I still encourage anyone with information to contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz,” Baber said.

He added that drug-related charges currently before the courts are related to alleged offending by one defendant and did not occur at Dilworth School or involve students from the school.

The defendant was not employed by the school during the time of the drugs-related alleged offending.

Arrests in the cases started in September after the police's Auckland City criminal investigation branch looked into a complaint made in 2019.

Offending is alleged to have happened over several decades from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

