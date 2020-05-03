Police say t-shirt found in search for missing French teen Eloi Rolland was not his

Police have confirmed that a t-shirt found in bushland west of Auckland last month does not belong to missing French teen Eloi Rolland.

Eloi Jean Rolland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as police search and rescue personnel continue to search the Waitakere Ranges in an effort to locate the 18-year-old.

Eloi was last seen on the morning of Saturday March 7 and cellphone records indicate he was in the area of Piha Road at 9.18am that day.

Police say despite countless searches and numerous public appeals for information, there has been no confirmed sightings of him since then.

A local resident has today come forward and claimed ownership of a t-shirt they had taken off during a bush walk at Karekere, which was potentially thought to be Eloi's.

Search and rescue staff have now covered the majority of tracks within the Waitakere Ranges, including all open tracks and roadways.

Police are aware that public searches have also been taking place in these same areas, and are planned again for this weekend.

Police say they appreciate the concern and good intentions, however under the Alert Level 3 restrictions people are asked to only search their sections.