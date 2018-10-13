Police say members of the public helped victim in Canterbury homicide as scene examination gets underway

Police have launched a homicide investigation involving 40 police investigators after a person died in Selwyn, Canterbury yesterday afternoon.
A Police spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that a scene examination stretching 3km is underway in Charing Cross and enquiries are continuing.
Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said in a press conference today that several members of the public had witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team. The witnesses are still being interviewed by police.
"I do thank those members of the public, as you can well imagine [it was] a traumatic event for them," Detective Inspector Parnell said.
Detective Inspector Parnell also confirmed the man who died, 28, was found on the side of the road and a firearm was involved in the incident.
The incident is believed to be gang-linked and the suspect or suspects are still at large, but that they do not pose a risk to the public.
"We have a large team assisted by forensic specialists working on this investigation," Detective Inspector Parnell said.
"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road, which are expected to extend into next week."
Several cars have been seized and are currently under guard while enquiries continue.
"Members of the public can expect to see a high presence of police in the area over the coming week," he said.
"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident. We continue to follow positive lines of inquiry and are working towards holding those responsible accountable."
Emergency services were called to the scene on Grange Road about 3.30pm yesterday.
Police believe an altercation took place between two men.
They say a number of people are assisting them.
Police are working alongside the man's family following the incident.