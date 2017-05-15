Police say man set his dog on people outside Greymouth bar

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting his dog on people outside a Greymouth bar after he was ejected by the manager.

The Railway Hotel in Greymouth. Source: Mattinbgn/Wikimedia Commons

Police say the man was drinking at the Railway Hotel accompanied by his dog on Friday night about 9.30pm when he was asked to take his dog outside.

He then allegedly assaulted the bar manager and set his dog on him, with the manager receiving several bites to the head, face and arms.

Members of the public tried to intervene and the man allegedly also assaulted them. He is also accused of then setting his dog on to them.

The man was arrested and has appeared at Greymouth District Court on May 13 charged with several counts of serious assault, and has been remanded in custody.