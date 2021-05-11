Police say 'long road ahead' in recovery of Dunedin stabbing victims

Police say the four stabbing victims of yesterday's Dunedin Countdown attack have a "long road ahead" in their recovery.

All four of those injured are still in hospital, one in a moderate condition and three others in a serious but stable condition.

In a media conference this afternoon, police say they are examining the scene of yesterday’s attack in the Dunedin Central Countdown supermarket on Cumberland Street.

“Gathering evidence from the scene is one of our top priorities today.

"This includes photography, blood sampling and collection of any discarded items for further examination,” Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said.

Police say they now have an emerging picture of what occurred yesterday afternoon and once again thanked Countdown staff who first intervened to stop the attacker.

“I’d like to recognise the Countdown staff who first intervened and were the initial victims.

"Members of the public then came to assist, restraining the alleged offender and providing aid and comfort to the injured.

"They all went above and beyond,” Basham said.

He also added that two police officers, one of whom was off duty, were at the supermarket at the time and also stepped in.

“The actions of those two officers helped to de-escalate the situation and minimise any further harm.

“Other staff were on scene very quickly and feedback indicates they provided a high standard of first aid that almost certainly saved lives.

“This was an extremely fast-moving and confronting scene for our staff - they did an exceptional job when it mattered the most and I’m very proud of their efforts.”

It comes as a 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder appeared in Dunedin District Court this afternoon over the attack.

He’s been remanded in custody without plea.

The accused, flanked by four guards, was dressed in a prison gown and kept his head down throughout the proceedings.

He’s described as being of no fixed abode on the charge sheet and his lawyer did not seek a formal mental health assessment.