Police say Joseph Parker's celebrity status didn't influence drug case investigation outcome

Police say Joseph Parker’s celebrity status did not influence the outcome of the investigation which resulted in the convictions of five other men for serious drug offences.

Source: 1 Sport

The Supreme Court today denied Parker his final chance to keep his name secret, after being denied four previous times.

The Crown alleged during the trial of three men that Parker played a role in importing methamphetamine by transporting and changing currency for the syndicate trafficking the drug.

But the high-profile sportsman was never charged and he therefore sought name suppression as he had not had a chance to clear his name in court.

Police this afternoon released a statement after Parker lost his battle for name suppression, detailing what took place during the investigation in regard to the former world champion boxer.

“While police did find evidence that this sportsperson knew all of the men who were accused and subsequently convicted, police applied the Solicitor General’s prosecution guidelines and found that there was insufficient evidence to commence a prosecution,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City District Police says.

Supreme Court throws out Joseph Parker’s bid to keep his name secret in drug case

“Police obtained a search warrant to obtain the sportsperson's cell phone. However, at the time the search was to take place, he was not at his address and had travelled overseas.

“Police made two more attempts to visit his address and also went to a family members address to try to locate him. The sportsperson engaged legal representation and advised police that no statement would be made.”

The statement adds that: “Police reiterate that the investigative team carried out a thorough investigation in a professional and fair manner, which is reflected in the convictions and sentences imposed.

“The main offenders involved in the importation and distribution of methamphetamine have been held to account for the serious offending they have committed.

“The status and profile of this individual did not influence the outcome of the investigation.”

Defence lawyer Mike Heron QC had argued on behalf of Parker that if the sportsman’s name was made public it would compromise his ability to extend a fight contract worth $5 million. It would also jeopardise further opportunities and cause undue hardship, he said.

Tevita Matangi Fangupo, Tevita Sitanilei Kulu and Toni Rajendra Finau were found guilty of importing methamphetamine in 2019.

Police had tried to interview Parker in relation to that case but he had exercised the right to silence. And detectives were granted a warrant to search Parker’s house, but never carried that out. A High Court judge previously said it was “unclear” why this had not happened.

In its testimony, the Crown produced text messages from the defendants which it said referred to Parker.

The first text, to Kulu from a California-based supplier, described a person being paid to change a price into US currency and referred to “taking sese and joe out”. But the Crown later accepted this could not have been Parker as he was not in the US state at the time.

A second text, which was not retracted by the Crown, said: “Alright bro..I got u tho..have all ur money..the dude I was with that’s on my snapchat is going to change it to U.S currency..they won’t question him bout all the money..cause he’s the WOB boxing champion so pple know he rich anyways so he’ll be good to change it with no hassles.”

There were also a number of messages on Wickr, an encrypted site, between one of the accused and “joeboxerparker” - Parker’s account - arranging for the supply of small quantities of drugs over a four-day period in November 2017.

While the Court of Appeal concluded that the terminology used – “round one” - suggested the drug being dealt was probably methamphetamine, in a sworn affidavit Parker said: "I have never been involved in the importation of class A drugs. I have never changed or transported money for the defendants. I have never been involved in the purchase, supply or consumption of methamphetamine."

The Supreme Court said in today’s ruling that “the applicant has not been charged with, let alone convicted of, any offence arising from these alleged incidents”.

The Court of Appeal previously said it was possible someone other than Parker was using the account.

That court, in an earlier decision also declining Parker’s name suppression, stated there was legitimate public interest in the police action and whether they had been influenced by Parker’s profile in not accessing all the facts.

The Supreme Court said there was no doubt publication of Parker’s name would cause undue hardship to him, but noted “open justice principles” before declining to continue name suppression.