 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police say injured teacher was able to walk out with students during cave rescue near Nelson

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have praised the planning of a high school trip that led to five people being rescued from a cave system near Nelson when one of the teachers leading the expedition injured his back.

If the teacher's back injury had been worse it may have taken three days to extract them from the cave.
Source: 1 NEWS

Three students and two teachers from Golden Bay High School in Takaka were rescued this morning after failing to return from a two night caving trip into Nettlebed Cave.

Sergeant Malcolm York praised the trips planning and said the rescue was "a fantastic result".

"This was a school group caving club that had two experienced instructors that had a good pre-plan.

"One of the leaders on the trip suffered a back injury and was not able to move, they were in a safe camping area and were waiting for his back to improve. It improved and with assistance he was able to be brought out of the cave."

Sergeant York said that if the injury hadn't improved it may have taken three days to get the teacher out of the cave. He also added that the students were never at risk during the incident.

The rescue team went into the cave system overnight and found the group at 5am today in the underground camp called Salvation Hall.

"They had to walk for about two hours to reach the cave entrance and there was a further 2.4km journey through the caves before they reached the group," a police statement said.

They had been on a trip in the Pearse Valley Rd area.  

Related

Nelson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

Iain Lees-Galloway has asked that a spreadsheet tool be "suspended" by Immigration NZ amid concerns of racial profiling.

Live stream: Details of Fair Pay Agreement scheme, designed to boost Kiwis' wages, revealed by Government

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway is speaking from Wellington.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 