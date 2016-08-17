Police say family of severely beaten child in Flaxmere must front up

Two weeks after a child suffered horrific injuries at his home in Flaxmere the police still don't know who beat him.

By Hamish Cardwell of rnz.co.nz

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

The boy, 4, is in a serious condition in Starship Hospital and is likely to be severely disabled, if he survives, after being badly injured at a Hastings property on 29 January.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said it was one of the most appalling cases of child abuse he has seen in his three decades on the force.

He said the boy suffered a sustained beating - possibly over days.

"He's received extensive injuries across the whole of his body."

"He has a severe brain injury, part of his brain is dead... so he's going to be severely brain damaged for the rest of his life."

Foster said the brutal injuries were akin to those inflicted on James Whakaruru, killed 21 years ago.

When James Whakaruru died the only part of his body not covered in bruises were the soles of his feet.

Two weeks on from 29 January the police still do not know who hurt the boy - or how.

A number of family members were with him that day - including his parents at different points.

Foster said anyone who has had contact with the boy in recent weeks should come forward.

He said someone from the child's family needed to front up and tell the police what happened.



Roger Nelson, who has lived at Ramsey Crescent for 40 years, said he has seen the family around but has never spoken to them.

He said they only moved to the street about five months ago.

Another neighbour Dean Strickland said he has not heard of anyone having issues with the family.

He said it was a quiet but friendly street and he was shocked to hear about the attack.

Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe said the incident was another blow to Flaxmere - a poorer suburb of Hastings at the centre of recent gang violence.

But he said these kinds of crimes were not unique to neighbourhoods like Flaxmere.

He said the community needed to help the police track down who was responsible.

"The perpetrator of this must be brought to the surface, they must be flushed out.

"So whatever information that you have that can assist the police - do it."

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft would not comment on this specific case but said families have a responsibility to speak up.

"We can't hide this issue, it's a matter of national concern if not shame generally, and we're better than that as a country, we can do better.

"But it starts with adults acting like adults and ensuring that children are put first and are protected."

Foster said no other government agencies, such as Oranga Tamariki, were involved with the family before the incident.