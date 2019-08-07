TODAY |

Police 'satisfied' report of young student's abduction in Auckland didn't occur

Source:  1 NEWS

After an investigation, police say they're 'satisfied' a young student who reported being abducted and assaulted in an Auckland suburb yesterday didn't occur. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement they were working with the alleged victim and her family to understand the circumstances of the incident, which was reported to have happened in Western Springs.

After investigating, they released the following statement this afternoon: "Police have made further inquiries today following a report of an abduction and assault incident in Western Springs involving a student on Wednesday.

"As a result of these inquiries, police are satisfied that no abduction has occurred.

"At this current time, police do not hold concerns for the safety of the general public as a result of this report.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries about this report to ascertain exactly what has taken place and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time."

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
