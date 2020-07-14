TODAY |

Police roll out fleet of unmarked cars in 'unapologetic' attempt to nab more speeders

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand police are rolling out a new fleet of unmarked patrol cars in an attempt to reduce harmful driving.

Traffic in Auckland. Source: istock.com

In a statement, police said people were still dying on New Zealand roads and law enforcement officials wanted to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by crashes.

Acting national manager for road policing, Inspector Peter McKennie, said unmarked vehicles were particularly effective in detecting high-risk behaviours, including driving while not wearing seatbelts, driving while impaired, driving distracted and speeding.

"We know that speed has the biggest impact on the outcome of a crash – whether you walk away, or are carried away. That is why we unapologetically continue to focus on stopping people speeding on the roads," he said.

An unmarked police car. Source: NZ Police

Over the next three months there will be 24 unmarked Holden Equinox vehicles patrolling the roads throughout the country.

The vehicles will be in different colours, aimed to blend in with the general traffic.

"Too many people are losing their lives, and the unmarked vehicles will encourage people to think twice about engaging in risky driving behaviour," Mr McKennie said.

"We want motorists to be conscious about driving safely at all times, expecting there to be a police presence on the roads, anytime, anywhere.

"The vast majority of road users simply want to get through their journeys safely. These vehicles increase our ability to ensure that by enabling police to more effectively deter, detect and apprehend those who put people’s safety at risk, including those who habitually drive in an unsafe manner but modify their driving in the presence of marked police vehicles."

New Zealand
Transport
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement
2
National MP pulls down election billboards after Todd Muller's unexpected resignation
3
Police roll out fleet of unmarked cars in 'unapologetic' attempt to nab more speeders
4
Simon Bridges shares kind words for Todd Muller, won't say if he wants 'toughest job in politics' again
5
'Politics is a difficult place' - Jacinda Ardern reflects after Todd Muller's abrupt resignation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Travel bubble between NZ and Cook Islands 'very premature', Ardern spokesperson says

Todd Muller didn't join emergency conference call as Nat MPs learned of his resignation

Todd Muller's 53 days: Controversy, resignations and minor surgery

00:32

Three searches undertaken in wake of Christchurch terrorist attack were unlawful - police watchdog