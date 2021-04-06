Police rewarding safe drivers over Anzac weekend after 'appalling' Easter road toll

After an "absolutely appalling" Easter road toll, police and the RSA are asking drivers to “support our veterans, those who serve and their families by driving safely” over the Anzac weekend.

New Zealand road (file photo). Source: Supplied/NZTA

Police said they would be “visible” on the roads throughout the coming long weekend and would be targeting unsafe driving behaviour.

Good behaviour will also be awarded.

“Safe drivers will be given a poppy at roadsides and checkpoints to thank them for supporting veterans, those who serve and their families by driving safely,” said Superintendent Steve Greally, the director of the National Road Policing Centre.

“Remember to slow down, phone down, buckle up, and drive sober.”

People are also asked to check their cars before heading out on a trip.

“Check tyre tread and air pressure, check wiper blades so you know they’ll work in bad weather, make sure indicators are working, check there’s no rust that could weaken the structure of the car – especially around the windscreen or hinges – and make sure brake lights and headlights are working.”

Drivers are also asked to drive at safe speeds.

“If you are thinking of drinking this long weekend, don’t drive. Organise someone to pick you up, use public transport or take a taxi or uber.

“We know people want to get the most out of a long weekend, however speeding and bad decision-making on the road can have devastating consequences,” Greally said.

It comes as eight people were killed on the roads during the Easter weekend earlier this month, the worst in a decade for that holiday period.

“The number of people who’ve died this Easter period is absolutely appalling," Greally told 1 NEWS at the time.