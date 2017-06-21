 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police reviewing fresh allegations Todd Barclay invented complaints against the staffer he allegedly secretly recorded

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have confirmed today they are reviewing fresh allegations Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay invented formal complaints against a staff member of his.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers confirmed they would reassess information reported in the NZ Herald that Mr Barclay not only secretly recorded conversations with staff member Glenys Dickson, but also invented formal complaints against her to Parliamentary Services.

"NZ Police are assessing the information that has been discussed publicly in recent days in relation to any impact on the findings of the original Todd Barclay inquiry." Chambers said.

The Barclay original inquiry was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.
Source: Breakfast

Denials from Mr Barclay that he recorded staff members using a dictaphone in his office in 2015 were yesterday exposed by Prime Minister Bill English after he admitted Mr Barclay had told him about the alleged secret recordings himself.

The original allegations in 2015 prompted a 10-month police investigation into Mr Barclay, from which no action was taken.

But in addition to the staff recordings, NZ Herald has reported Mr Barclay invented complaints from the public about Dickson's conduct, which he referred to Parliamentary Services for disciplinary action.

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.
Source: Breakfast

"I had received complaints about the conduct of a staff member from members of the public and I referred the matter to Parliamentary Services," Mr Barclay told the NZ Herald in March.

"As the legal employer of support staff, they acted as they deemed appropriate and embarked on a disciplinary process.

"It is an employment matter and as I've said in the past I can't go into details through the media.” 

However, a letter from Parliamentary Services's general manager David Stevenson, cited by the Newsroom, says no such complaints against Ms Dickson were ever lodged with them.

"Parliamentary Service has neither received any complaint about you [Dickson] nor has it carried out any employment investigation or taken any disciplinary action against you,” Stevenson's letter said.

Todd Barclay is facing the heat after a day of drama.
Source: 1 NEWS

After rereading a police statement Prime Minister Bill English gave during the investigation into Mr Barclay, English admitted he had had direct conversations with Mr Barclay about the secret recordings.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:22
1
Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

Police reviewing fresh allegations Todd Barclay invented complaints against the staffer he allegedly secretly recorded

00:18
2
The pair of gentle giants were quick and efficient in their save at Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

00:31
3
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:15
4
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

00:43
5
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.

04:22
Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

Police reviewing fresh allegations Todd Barclay invented complaints against the staffer he allegedly secretly recorded

Whether anyone complained about Mr Barclay’s staff is being disputed.

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ