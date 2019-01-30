Police to review death of Gore toddler who drowned in wastewater treatment pond

Police are reviewing the death of a Gore toddler who drowned in the town's wastewater treatment ponds last January.

Lachlan Jones, who was three-years-old, could not be revived after being found unresponsive in the sewage oxidation pond in south Gore.

Police ruled it as a death by drowning, but the father of the boy told Newsroom there may have been foul play.

Detective Inspector Shona Low said any findings from the review would be considered and addressed.

But she would not confirm whether the case would be reinvestigated, saying the police were not in a position to comment further due to the ongoing review.

The initial review is expected to be completed next month.

The Gore District Council said it had concerns over the investigation into the death.

The Gore District Council is currently before the courts after being charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a Worksafe investigation.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said the council pleaded not guilty because it also had concerns about aspects of the case.

"This is a trying time for everyone involved in this tragic incident, and this investigation is likely to cause concern within our close knit community," he said.

"The council will follow any developments with interest."

No further comment could be made due to the court action, Hick said.