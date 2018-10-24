TODAY |

Police reunite young boy with family after he was found alone on Christchurch street

Police have now confirmed they have found the family of a boy who was found in Christchurch this morning.

Earlier today, Police were asking for help from people in Christchurch after locating an unattended child in Sockburn this morning.

A police spokesperson said the boy, thought to be around aged five, was found on Yaldhurst Road about 7am.

Police confirmed a short time ago the boy's family had been relocated.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," a police spokesperson said.

