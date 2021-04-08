Police responding to reports of plane crash in Auckland

Police are responding to reports of a plane crash in Auckland.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Ardmore Aiport shortly after 10.20am today.

"Initial indications are that all four occupants have escaped unharmed and there are no reported injuries," they said.

St John paramedics treated four people at the scene, all in a minor condition, the agency said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.