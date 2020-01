A road was closed in the town of Ruatoria, north of Gisborne after shots were fired early this morning.

Police were called to the area just before 9.30am on McClutchie Road.

Police say those involved in the incident are known to each other and believe it was related to a vehicle collision on Waiomatatini Road.

While no injuries have been reported, police are still working to understand the circumstances of the incident.