Police rescue mistreated dogs during raid on Thames property aimed at drugs, guns

Police found 10 dogs in poor condition - some of which had to be put down - during a raid on a Waikato property today that also resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two men, 51 and 48, were arrested on charges of unlawful posession of firearms and ammunition after five guns were found on the Kauaeranga Road property, according to a police spokesperson.

The two men also face charges relating to the treatment of animals.

According to detective senior sergent William Loughrin, 10 dogs were found in a "poor condition", which lead to many of the dogs needing to be put down by the local council.