Police rescue mistreated dogs during raid on Thames property aimed at drugs, guns

Police found 10 dogs in poor condition - some of which had to be put down - during a raid on a Waikato property today that also resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns. 

Two men, 51 and 48, were arrested on charges of unlawful posession of firearms and ammunition after five guns were found on the Kauaeranga Road property, according to a police spokesperson.  

The two men also face charges relating to the treatment of animals. 

According to detective senior sergent William Loughrin, 10 dogs were found in a "poor condition", which lead to many of the dogs needing to be put down by the local council. 

Police say the two men are due to appear in the Thames District Court in May. 

