Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

Source:
Police have rescued a baby from a man attempting to flee a domestic incident in a car in Porirua.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.
The man, 26, was followed by the police to Plimmerton where he was arrested, and a baby was removed from the car.
Police returned the baby to its home in Cannons Creek.
The man was charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving.
He has also been issued a Police Safety Order (PSO) over the incident.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news