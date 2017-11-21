Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

Police have rescued a baby from a man attempting to flee a domestic incident in a car in Porirua.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.

The man, 26, was followed by the police to Plimmerton where he was arrested, and a baby was removed from the car.

Police returned the baby to its home in Cannons Creek.

The man was charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving.