Police release video of brazen Auckland bag thieves in action

Police have released a video of a number of brazen robberies in Auckland so the public will be more alert to the methods of a number of wanted people.

It comes as police are looking for several people over a spate of bag snatches across Auckland.

Footage released by police of Auckland bag snatch incident. Source: Supplied

Counties Manukau Police said they were seeing a “series” of the incidents, particularly in the Botany and Papatoetoe areas.

In the video, sergeant Nicolas Jensen explains that offenders park their vehicles behind a person’s car.

He said a passenger would then jump out of the offenders’ car, run to a person’s car, open the passenger door, then take a bag.

Jensen outlined some tips to avoid being a victim.

- Make sure to lock your vehicle once inside

- Don't carry large amounts of cash on your person

- Place handbags or valuables under the passenger seat so as not to be a target

“These crooks are using stolen vehicles to get around and commit these crimes,” Jensen said.

“They’re using stolen credit cards to obtain items for themselves.”

This morning, police released CCTV footage of four men they are seeking over the bag snatches.

One man was seen in an orange hi-vis vest with a car with the number plate HHA162.

Another was seen at a convenience store in a white hoodie and black cap.

A third man was seen in a yellow hi-vis jacket. He was wearing a grey beanie and shorts.

A fourth man in a blue jacket and black Adidas pants was seen at a BP gas station with a grey Honda with the number plate LBG540.