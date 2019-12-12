Police release three more names of White Island eruption victims

Police have this evening released three more names of Whakaari/White Island victims formally identified following Monday's eruption.
From Australia, Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, Berend Lawrence Hollander, 16 and Karla Michelle Mathews, 32.
Police earlier this afternoon also released four names of victims.
One was a New Zealander and three others were from Australia.
The New Zealander was 24-year-old Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi.
From Australia: Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.
Police yesterday released the name of 21-year-old Krystal Eve Browitt, of Australia.
Police have confirmed that today’s recovery mission did not locate either of the two bodies missing since Monday’s eruption.
The official death toll remains at 16.