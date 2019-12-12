TODAY |

Police release three more names of White Island eruption victims

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have this evening released three more names of Whakaari/White Island victims formally identified following Monday's eruption. 

Berend and Matthew Hollander. Source: Supplied
Australian friends Jason Griffiths, Karla Matthews and Richard Elzer, who were on White Island when the volcano erupted. Source: Nine News

From Australia, Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, Berend Lawrence Hollander, 16 and Karla Michelle Mathews, 32.

Gavin Dallow and his step-daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, died in the eruption. There's still hope wife Lisa will pull through. Source: AAP

Police earlier this afternoon also released four names of victims. 

One was a New Zealander and three others were from Australia. 

The New Zealander was 24-year-old Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi.

From Australia: Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.

White Island victim Tipene Maangi was 'jovial person' who made everyone happy, nanny says

Police yesterday released the name of 21-year-old Krystal Eve Browitt, of Australia.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

Police have confirmed that today’s recovery mission did not locate either of the two bodies missing since Monday’s eruption.

The official death toll remains at 16.
 

