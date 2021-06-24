Police release photo of man wanted over serious assault in Wellington

A man is in a serious condition following an assault in Wellington on Saturday.

Police want to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image. Source: Supplied

Wellington Police are seeking to identify the man they believe was involved in the assault in the city which took place at about 2.10am on June 19.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said in a statement today that police responded to reports of a group of people fighting in the New World Chaffers carpark, off Wakefield Street around that time.

"Officers attended immediately and four men were taken into custody for fighting and disorderly behaviour.

"The victim was taken to Wellington Hospital by ambulance.

"He underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition," Stewart said.

No one has been charged at this stage however an investigation is ongoing, police are seeking the help of the public to assist their inquiries.

Police want to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image above. They describe the hoodie he is wearing is as pink in colour.

Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210619/5096.