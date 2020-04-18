Police release photo in search for woman accused of spitting on public transport workers

Auckland police are urging for public help in the search to identify two people after a woman spat at public transport workers.

The pair allegedly involved in spitting at Auckland Transport staff Source: Supplied

In an incident at Auckland's Britomart train station yesterday morning, authorities said a woman spat at Auckland Transport staff after she was asked to leave a train for not undertaking essential travel.

The woman in question was accompanied by a man.

The affected staff have all had to be stood down as a result, as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, AT chief executive Shane Ellison said.

"Police are appalled at this type of behaviour, especially in the current environment, which places essential workers at risk," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by police."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and the transport agency's Mr Ellison both expressed scorn for the incident yesterday.

"It's quite disturbing that a few people are acting like idiots," Mr Ellison said. "We've been getting some great feedback about the efforts that we have been making to get people around the city in these tough times but to have incidents like this is quite upsetting."

Mr Goff said it has been the second spitting incident in recent days.

"That sort of behaviour is disgusting at any time, but at a time with Covid-19 its also dangerous behaviour," he said.

"The individuals should face the full penalties under the law and I have no doubt that the police will be taking this matter very seriously."