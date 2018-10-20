Police release new information on yesterday's Northland shark attack

The surfer who was attacked by a shark last night at Baylys Beach near Dargaville remains in hospital today in stable condition.
Police said the 25-year-old from Whangarei was surfing when he was attacked around 6pm.
He received bites to his arm and hand but was able to paddle himself to shore, where a man then drove him up the beach in his ute.
Northland Rescue Helicopter later landed near Sharky's Takeaways on Seaview Rd, and flew him to Whangarei Hospital.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS last night the man suffered serious injuries.
Police who attended do not know what type of shark it was.