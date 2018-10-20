 

Police release new information on yesterday's Northland shark attack

1 NEWS
The surfer who was attacked by a shark last night at Baylys Beach near Dargaville remains in hospital today in stable condition.

Police said the 25-year-old from Whangarei was surfing when he was attacked around 6pm. 

He received bites to his arm and hand but was able to paddle himself to shore, where a man then drove him up the beach in his ute. 

Northland Rescue Helicopter later landed near Sharky's Takeaways on Seaview Rd, and flew him to Whangarei Hospital. 

Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach. Source: Northland Rescue Helicopters.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS last night the man suffered serious injuries.

Police who attended do not know what type of shark it was.

A 25 year-old Whangarei man remains in hospital after a shark attacked him while surfing last night. Source: 1 NEWS
