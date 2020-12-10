Police release new info about Far North case involving kidnapping, shots fired at police officer

Police investigating an attack on a female police officer and a nearby kidnapping in the Far North have released images related to the case.

A man had been sleeping in his car at a rest stop on State Highway 10, near Waipapa, when he was held up at gunpoint just after midnight on October 26.



Police are now seeking further information on a grey 2000 Honda Odyssey station wagon caught on camera near the scene of a serious kidnapping.



“He said that there were four people inside that vehicle and two off them have got out with firearms. They've approached him, banged on his window, then pulled him out onto the ground. He's been put face down into the stones, had a gun basically put to his head,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said.

He was then forced into the backseat of his vehicle. The suspects were later alleged to have been caught on camera withdrawing money from the victim’s debit card at an ATM machine in Kerikeri.



The victim’s vehicle and a white hatchback were found burnt out hours later.

Dalzell said the man made a lucky escape after freeing himself from his bindings when the group had fallen asleep.



“He managed to wriggle out of his bindings, then he found the boot release to the vehicle. He's been able to pop the boot and he's run for his life.



“He's been chased, he's heard a gunshot, he's running for his life at that point,” Dalzell said.

Police believe the same group later fired a gun at a female police officer, destroying her patrol car’s windscreen.

Police have received a lot of information and say they’re making steady progress with their investigation, but need to hear from anyone who recognises the grey station wagon.

They said it’s likely the offenders were not from the area due to the incident occurring on a public holiday.



“Somebody's going to know that car. They might think that they know somebody that had a car like that and that car’s disappeared since Labour weekend.”