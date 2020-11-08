Police release new image in search for missing Feilding man

Police have released a new image as the search continues for a missing Feilding man.

Rehum Prior has been missing since November 1. Source: Supplied

Rehum Prior, 20, has been missing for over a week.

Today, police released the image of his silver-coloured Toyota Caldina, registration number DWM254, which has been located in an area near Petersons Road, near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge Track, in Apiti.

Rehum Prior's silver-coloured Toyota Caldina. Source: Supplied

"We want to hear from people who might have seen his car in the week between Sunday 1 November and Friday 6 November," police say.

"Importantly, we also still want to talk to anyone who may have seen Rehum, or evidence he has been in the vicinity of Petersons Road."

Prior was last seen on Sunday, November 1.