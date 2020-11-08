TODAY |

Police release new image in search for missing Feilding man

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released a new image as the search continues for a missing Feilding man.

Rehum Prior has been missing since November 1. Source: Supplied

Rehum Prior, 20, has been missing for over a week.

Today, police released the image of his silver-coloured Toyota Caldina, registration number DWM254, which has been located in an area near Petersons Road, near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge Track, in Apiti.

Rehum Prior's silver-coloured Toyota Caldina. Source: Supplied

"We want to hear from people who might have seen his car in the week between Sunday 1 November and Friday 6 November," police say.

"Importantly, we also still want to talk to anyone who may have seen Rehum, or evidence he has been in the vicinity of Petersons Road."

Prior was last seen on Sunday, November 1.

If you can assist, contact police on 105 and quote file number 201106/8062.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hutt Valley mother furious after son, 13, kicked off train in the dark after losing fare
2
Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says
3
Two students among hundreds tested for Covid-19 in attempt to contain new community cluster
4
Police release new image in search for missing Feilding man
5
NSW woman, 19, killed by out-of-control car after passenger pulls handbrake
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:09

No new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, four cases at the border

Full video: Is there more Covid-19 in the community? Ashley Bloomfield to provide update
00:24

Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says

Police warn people not to approach wanted 27-year-old man