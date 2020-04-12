Police release new figures around level four lockdown breaches

Police have released new figures around level four lockdown breaches in New Zealand.

In total since the introduction of the alert level four restrictions there have been 1205 breaches of either the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or the Health Act.

From these breaches there have been 138 prosecutions - 64 of these coming over Easter - and 1038 warnings.

Speaking about the Easter weekend policing efforts, Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

“In general Kiwis across the country got the message and they followed it," he said.

"However for the minority that ignored the message police were there to educate and encourage and where necessary enforce."

Since 6pm Thursday through to 9pm Sunday, police say they conducted over 500 road checkpoints across the country.

The purpose of the checkpoints were to ensure people were following the rules and only undertaking essential travel.