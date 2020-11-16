Police release names of three family members who died in East Cape crash

Police have released the names of three family members who died in an East Cape crash yesterday.

They are 43-year-old woman Tiny Tibble, 14-year-old boy Ashton-Lee Rangihuna, and 10-year-old girl Ana-Roimata Rangihuna.

The trio died on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa after their four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser hit a tree and rolled.

The deaths have the tiny Te Araroa community north of Gisborne reeling, the NZ Herald reports.

Community leader Ani Pahuru-Huriwai told the newspaper Te Araroa, which has a population of 200, was devastated.

"It's a real tragedy, and when word reached us who was involved ... it's just even more of a tragedy."

It comes after a relative of the three deceased died in a crash at the same spot a month ago.

He was Lance Rangihuna.

"And any death is a tragedy but when it involves our children, close members of a family, it is very hard to find the words to express the pain our community is feeling,” Pahuru-Huriwai said.