TODAY |

Police release names of three family members who died in East Cape crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released the names of three family members who died in an East Cape crash yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The accident happened on State Highway 35, Te Araroa. Source: 1 NEWS

They are 43-year-old woman Tiny Tibble, 14-year-old boy Ashton-Lee Rangihuna, and 10-year-old girl Ana-Roimata Rangihuna.

The trio died on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa after their four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser hit a tree and rolled.

The deaths have the tiny Te Araroa community north of Gisborne reeling, the NZ Herald reports.

Community leader Ani Pahuru-Huriwai told the newspaper Te Araroa, which has a population of 200, was devastated.

"It's a real tragedy, and when word reached us who was involved ... it's just even more of a tragedy."

It comes after a relative of the three deceased died in a crash at the same spot a month ago.

He was Lance Rangihuna.

"And any death is a tragedy but when it involves our children, close members of a family, it is very hard to find the words to express the pain our community is feeling,” Pahuru-Huriwai said.

"I don't think in my lifetime we will have had a tangi like this, three on the marae."

New Zealand
Accidents
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four new Covid-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation
2
Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun
3
Government launches review into prices New Zealanders are paying at supermarket
4
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
5
Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Tourism Minister says Kiwis should no-longer subsidise international visitors

05:25

Covid-19 vaccine that’s 95 per cent effective ‘as good as you can get’ but more work to be done
02:02

'Staggering' interest in Auckland property as Trade Me's latest figures highlight skyrocketing prices

Jetstar offering $25 seats on some Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch flights