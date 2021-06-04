Police release names of four who died in horror crash at Ashburton intersection

Police have released the names of the four people who died in a crash between a van and a truck in Ashburton last week.

The victims were Sheryll Cairns, 66, Avinash Chand, 33, and Donald Wallace, 61 — all from Christchurch — and Jonathan Campbell, 54, from Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Cochrane and Wakanui roads about 9.30am on June 4.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said last week that the deaths were a tragic blow for the local community.

"It's devastation that we're all thinking and it's sad. Four people have lost their lives in the district today and it's not good."

Police shared similar sentiments today.

"Police would like to extend our sympathies to their families at this very difficult time."