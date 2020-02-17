Police release name of man killed in shoot-out with Tauranga officers during chase

Police this afternoon released the identity of the man killed in a shoot-out with officers in Tauranga last week.

He was Anthony John Fane, 33, of Tauranga.

The incident - which took place on Thursday - saw police fatally shoot a man after they say he opened fire on them.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle of interest on Millers Road on the night of the incident, but the vehicle instead proceeded to flee towards Carmichael Road.

Along Carmichael Road police say the driver leaned out of his door and fired shots at police.

The man continued to shoot at police a number of times before reaching State Highway 2, they said.

Police say he turned left onto SH2 towards the CBD, where he fired more shots. It was near the intersection of SH2 and Fifteenth Avenue where the driver again fired more shots, but this time police fired back, injuring the man, they said. The man died at the scene.

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry taking place in Omanawa, Tauranga.

His death has been referred to the coroner.