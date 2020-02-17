TODAY |

Police release name of man killed in shoot-out with Tauranga officers during chase

Source:  1 NEWS

Police this afternoon released the identity of the man killed in a shoot-out with officers in Tauranga last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Bush says New Zealand police work hard to put themselves between the public and the offenders. Source: Breakfast

He was Anthony John Fane, 33, of Tauranga.

The incident - which took place on Thursday - saw police fatally shoot a man after they say he opened fire on them.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle of interest on Millers Road on the night of the incident, but the vehicle instead proceeded to flee towards Carmichael Road.

Along Carmichael Road police say the driver leaned out of his door and fired shots at police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Superintendent Andy McGregor says armed attacks and drive by shootings are not going to be tolerated. Source: 1 NEWS

The man continued to shoot at police a number of times before reaching State Highway 2, they said.

Police say he turned left onto SH2 towards the CBD, where he fired more shots. It was near the intersection of SH2 and Fifteenth Avenue where the driver again fired more shots, but this time police fired back, injuring the man, they said. The man died at the scene.

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry taking place in Omanawa, Tauranga.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Independent Police Conduct Commission has been notified.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland police officer killed in serious crash identified as six-year veteran
2
Holden to shut down across NZ and Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses
3
NIWA catches giant squid and glow-in-the-dark sharks
4
RFS denies, again, that it fired volunteer firefighter who told Aussie PM to 'get f*****'
5
Woman found dead in Tauranga was partner of man shot dead by police
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Corrections told to apologise to prisoner who didn't receive pain medication for conditions

Full video: Jacinda Ardern addresses coronavirus outbreak, following weekly Cabinet meeting
02:09

Woman found dead in Tauranga was partner of man shot dead by police

Holden to shut down across NZ and Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses