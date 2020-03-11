TODAY |

Police release name of man found dead outside Auckland brothel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police today released the name of a man who was found dead outside of an Auckland brothel on Tuesday as they appealed for information about a vehicle in relation to the death.

Police are asking for sightings of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris, registration KSA289, after a man was found dead outside a brothel in Epsom, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was Zion Gutnik, 30, of Auckland.

Police said they have now completed a forensic examination of a blue 2017 Toyota Yaris which was seized earlier this week in relation to the death.

Police a still appealing for any sightings of the Yaris earlier this week on Monday night or Tuesday morning, and would also like to hear from anyone who was at the brothel on Manukau Road in Epsom.

A number of calls have already been received by Police, and anyone with information is being asked to call 09 524 1921.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

