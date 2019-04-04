TODAY |

Police release name of man who died in hospital after crash between car and milk tanker in Southland

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released the name of a man who died in hospital after a crash between car and milk tanker in Southland earlier this month.

The crash occurred on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (SH99) about 9.55pm on Friday November 20.

Police say the driver of the car died at Dunedin Hospital yesterday, he was named as 47-year-old Gregory James Olsen from Wrights Bush..

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact 105, quoting file number 201121/7157.

