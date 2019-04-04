Police release name of man who died in hospital after crash between car and milk tanker in Southland

Police have released the name of a man who died in hospital after a crash between car and milk tanker in Southland earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash occurred on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (SH99) about 9.55pm on Friday November 20.

Police say the driver of the car died at Dunedin Hospital yesterday, he was named as 47-year-old Gregory James Olsen from Wrights Bush..

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.