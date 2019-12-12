TODAY |

Police release name of Australian victim of White Island eruption

Police have this evening formally released the name of a woman who died following the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

She was Krystal Eve Browitt, aged 21, of Australia.

Police had earlier said Ms Browitt was among those listed as missing following the eruption on Monday.

Following the eruption, several people were rescued from the island but police have only begun to collect the bodies of those who died there late this week.

This was due to exceptionally dangerous and difficult conditions faced by rescue teams.

