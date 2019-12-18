Police release name of American White Island victim who died just before Christmas

Police have named the American woman who died just before Christmas as a result of the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Mayuari Singh, 42, was the seventeenth person to be confirmed dead after the eruption on 9 December 2019.

Of the 17 people, 16 died in New Zealand and one in Australia.

Singh died in Middlemore Hospital almost two weeks after the Whakaari eruption.

Another two people - 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford - are still unaccounted for.

Police presume their bodies have been washed out to sea.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in December that Cabinet had requested work be done to identify any broader issues or gaps that may fall outside of the two investigations into safety concerns surrounding the eruption.