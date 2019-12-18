TODAY |

Police release name of American White Island victim who died just before Christmas

Source: 

Police have named the American woman who died just before Christmas as a result of the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mayuari Singh, 42, was the seventeenth person to be confirmed dead after the eruption on 9 December 2019.

Of the 17 people, 16 died in New Zealand and one in Australia.

READ MORE
Locals continue search for bodies of Whakaari/White Island victims

Singh died in Middlemore Hospital almost two weeks after the Whakaari eruption.

Another two people - 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford - are still unaccounted for.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Inman told Breakfast the family is still trying to keep positive after the presumed death of Hayden Marshall-Inman. Source: Breakfast

Police presume their bodies have been washed out to sea.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in December that Cabinet had requested work be done to identify any broader issues or gaps that may fall outside of the two investigations into safety concerns surrounding the eruption.

There are two investigations under way: one by police on behalf of the coroner and the other by WorkSafe, as is mandatory when a fatality occurs at a workplace.

rnz.co.nz 

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Bay Dreams descends into chaos after wild brawl erupts amongst festival-goers
2
Watch: Inside the remains of a small town devastated by raging Australian bushfires
3
US judge agrees with hospital's plan to remove 11-month-old baby from life support
4
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
5
Leftover tents from Bay Dreams festival getting donated to refugees in need
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:20

Mass evacuations continue as Australians are forced to flee
02:07

Leftover tents from Bay Dreams festival getting donated to refugees in need

Juvenile great white caught on popular Auckland beach
00:20

Ash from Australian bushfires 'caramelise' snow on South Island glaciers