Police release more names of White Island eruption victims

Police this afternoon formally released four more names of people who died following Monday’s Whakaari/White Island eruption.
Gavin Dallow and his step-daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, died in the eruption. There's still hope wife Lisa will pull through. Source: AAP
One was a New Zealander and three others were from Australia.
The New Zealander was 24-year-old Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi.
From Australia: Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.
Police yesterday released the name of 21-year-old Krystal Eve Browitt, of Australia.
Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me
Police have confirmed that today’s recovery mission did not locate either of the two bodies missing since Monday’s eruption.
The official death toll remains at 15.