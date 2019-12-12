TODAY |

Police release more names of White Island eruption victims

Source:  1 NEWS

Police this afternoon formally released four more names of people who died following Monday’s Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Gavin Dallow and his step-daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, died in the eruption. There's still hope wife Lisa will pull through. Source: AAP

One was a New Zealander and three others were from Australia. 

The New Zealander was 24-year-old Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi.

From Australia: Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.

White Island victim Tipene Maangi was 'jovial person' who made everyone happy, nanny says

Police yesterday released the name of 21-year-old Krystal Eve Browitt, of Australia.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

Police have confirmed that today’s recovery mission did not locate either of the two bodies missing since Monday’s eruption.

The official death toll remains at 15.
 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police release more names of White Island eruption victims
2
'It's a body blow' - Unsuccessful recovery mission returns from Whakaari/White Island
3
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
4
Tramadol an 'odd, unpredictable' drug due to its chemical make-up
5
Recovery team land safely on mainland after searching for remaining two bodies on Whakaari/White Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Plunket playgroups sending love to people alone during holiday season

Government workers find weight loss and easier commute following e-bike discount

One dead after Saturday crash in Canterbury

Road closures, diversions in place after two separate South Island vehicle crashes