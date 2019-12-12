Police release more names of White Island eruption victims

Police this afternoon formally released four more names of people who died following Monday’s Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Gavin Dallow and his step-daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, died in the eruption. There's still hope wife Lisa will pull through. Source: AAP

One was a New Zealander and three others were from Australia.

The New Zealander was 24-year-old Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi.

From Australia: Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.

White Island victim Tipene Maangi was 'jovial person' who made everyone happy, nanny says

Police yesterday released the name of 21-year-old Krystal Eve Browitt, of Australia.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

Police have confirmed that today’s recovery mission did not locate either of the two bodies missing since Monday’s eruption.