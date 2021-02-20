Police release more CCTV footage of Invercargill man, missing since Monday

Police have released further CCTV footage of missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn, as the search for him continues.

Horn has not been seen since Monday February 15.

Police say Horn, 68, is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle.

He is thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in Queens Park, Invercargill on Monday morning as they may have seen Horn in the park area and have information that can assist in the search.

The CCTV footage shows Horn walking through Queens Park between about 10.20am and 11am.



Police urge anyone that was in the park between these times to contact them.

They also urge any property owners in the area near the park to thoroughly search their dwellings and properties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 and quote event number P045508171.

Yesterday, police released CCTV footage of Horn in the Yarrow Street/Macmaster Street area.