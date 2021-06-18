TODAY |

Police release images of men wanted over organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released the images of two men wanted over an organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones.

Rhys Gage (left) and Ricky MacFarlane. Source: Supplied

According to police Rhys Gage, 24, has links to Te Kauwhata, Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.

Ricky MacFarlane, 26, also has links to Hamilton.

Earlier this month, a global crackdown on organised crime saw New Zealand Police arrest a total of 36 people from gangs the Waikato Comancheros, Waikato Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters.

More than $5 million in assests and cash was restrained.

As part of Operation Trojan Shield, an FBI encrypted app called Anom allowed police to look over the shoulders of criminals as they discussed hits, drug shipments and other crimes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gage or MacFarlane is asked to contact police on 105 and quote Operation Equinox, file number 201016/5636.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Roads cordoned off as gang members turn out in force to Auckland funeral
2
Boy, six, killed in road rage incident after man fired at car after driver pulled fingers
3
Warning to watch for bad eggs after another farm hit by salmonella bug
4
Tauranga mum unable to find rental says she's being discriminated against over her children
5
Bikie gang members ride en masse down Auckland motorway following funeral
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Fieldays

Roads cordoned off as gang members turn out in force to Auckland funeral
01:43

Man shot dead in Sydney CBD believed to be well-known crime figure
01:45

Winston Peters says NZ must speed up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout