Police release images of men wanted over organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones

Police have released the images of two men wanted over an organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones.

Rhys Gage (left) and Ricky MacFarlane. Source: Supplied

According to police Rhys Gage, 24, has links to Te Kauwhata, Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.

Ricky MacFarlane, 26, also has links to Hamilton.

Earlier this month, a global crackdown on organised crime saw New Zealand Police arrest a total of 36 people from gangs the Waikato Comancheros, Waikato Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters.

More than $5 million in assests and cash was restrained.

As part of Operation Trojan Shield, an FBI encrypted app called Anom allowed police to look over the shoulders of criminals as they discussed hits, drug shipments and other crimes.