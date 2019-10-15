Police release images of men wanted after apparent unprovoked attack in Dunedin

Police have released security camera images of two men being sought by them in connection with an apparent unprovoked attack in Dunedin.

Southern District Police released the images today after a report was received early on Saturday morning about the incident.

Police were called about 2.45am on October 12 after a man was assaulted by two other men, who then ran south on Princes Street towards Queens Gardens.

The victim was seriously injured and is now recovering in hospital.

Police say an investigation into the assault is currently being carried out, and they would like to hear from anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has any other information which could help.