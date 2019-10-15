TODAY |

Police release images of men wanted after apparent unprovoked attack in Dunedin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice

Police have released security camera images of two men being sought by them in connection with an apparent unprovoked attack in Dunedin.

Southern District Police released the images today after a report was received early on Saturday morning about the incident.

Police were called about 2.45am on October 12 after a man was assaulted by two other men, who then ran south on Princes Street towards Queens Gardens.

The victim was seriously injured and is now recovering in hospital.

Police say an investigation into the assault is currently being carried out, and they would like to hear from anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has any other information which could help.

People with information can call police on 105 and quote file number 191012/7494, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Security camera images of two men being sought by police in relation to an apparent unprovoked attack in Dunedin. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
2
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
3
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
4
Savage given earth-shaking welcome as he visits his old school to shoot mental health-themed music video
5
Sydney socialite asks public to help identify jogger repeatedly pooping outside her business
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Arrest made following Foxton shooting that left man fighting for life in hospital
01:36

Texas cop charged with murder after bodycam footage shows him shooting woman in her home
02:27

Man accused of Sydney CBD stabbing rampage charged with possessing child abuse material
06:59

New Chief District Court Judge wants to see more focus on tikanga Māori