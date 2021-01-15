Police release image of woman wanted over Karori homicide

Police are looking for Pania Waaka in relation to a homicide investigation in Karori.
Pania Waaka. Source: NZ Police
The 35-year-old is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.
Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.
Last month, investigators confirmed that Rau Tongia was killed early on December 20 after reports of a disorder incident at a Karori property.
A homicide investigation was launched after Tongia’s body was found at the Percy Dyett Drive property by a family member.