Police release image of woman wanted over Karori homicide

Police are looking for Pania Waaka in relation to a homicide investigation in Karori.

Pania Waaka. Source: NZ Police

The 35-year-old is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

Last month, investigators confirmed that Rau Tongia was killed early on December 20 after reports of a disorder incident at a Karori property.