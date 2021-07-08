TODAY |

Police release image of man wanted over Hamilton robberies

Source:  1 NEWS

Hamilton's Tactical Crime Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the man allegedly responsible for a number of commercial burglaries last month.

Police are seeking the man responsible for a number of commercial burglaries in Hamilton last month. Source: Supplied

Police said in a statement today the man entered three separate shops on June 24.

"Between 4:30am and 4:50am, the man entered three separate shops on Cambridge Road, Hillcrest," the statement said.

"He caused significant damage using a crowbar to break into each store, and attacked safes and tills with a sledgehammer trying to gain access."

After leaving Cambridge Road the man drove to another shop on Clyde Street in Hamilton East.

Police are seeking a dark coloured Mitsubishi Galant. Source: Supplied

He broke into that store and stole a sum of cash before fleeing in his vehicle, a dark coloured Mitsubishi Galant which had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

Police are appealing for any information from the public which can help them identify the man.

"We also want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information which can help, please call 105 quoting file number 210624/1301. Or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
