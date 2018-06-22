Police release image of man wanted over Grey Lynn dairy robbery, as 16-year-old charged

A 16-year-old male has been charged with the attempted aggravated robbery of a Grey Lynn dairy on Tuesday evening that left two people with stab wounds, while another man is being sought.

Police are looking to locate a male to help with Grey Lynn dairy robbery enquiries. Source: NZ Police

Police say the teenager has also been charged with assault and aggravated wounding over the incident that left a woman and her adult son with serious injuries from stab wounds.

The alleged offender has been remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16, 2018.

Police say they're also looking to locate a male who they believe can help with inquiries and have released an image of him.

They would also like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen what happened that evening.

Earlier police said two men, one armed with a knife, had entered the store on Great North Road in Grey Lynn and become involved in an altercation behind the counter.

The two men then fled towards Tuarangi Road before police and ambulance were called to the scene at 7.15pm.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557.