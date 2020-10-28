Police release image of man who allegedly chopped down pōhutukawa trees on Auckland street

Police have released the image of a man who allegedly chopped down pōhutukawa trees on an Auckland street.

A row of mature miniature pohutakawa trees which were cut down by a man with a chainsaw in Karaka, Auckland. Source: NZ Police

Police said they were called to Harbourside Drive in Karaka at about 6.48pm on Sunday after reports of a man cutting down the trees with a chainsaw.

When they arrived, the man and his associates had left, with the downed trees lying across the footpath.

The trees were mature miniature pōhutukawa that had been growing on the street for many years.

This afternoon an image of the alleged offender was released by police.

Man wanted by police for allegedly cutting down pohutukawa trees in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The alleged offender has been described by police as a European male in his 30s or 40s, of solid build.

He has dark hair with a goatee, and was wearing a black tee shirt, shorts and gumboots. At the time he was carrying a light coloured chainsaw on his shoulder.

"We appealing to anyone who may have seem him or the people he was with to come forward to assist our investigation. We are also asking residents to check their CCTV footage to see if this man can be seen " said Inspector Tony Wakelin of the Counties Manukau South Police.

Police acknowledged the image is "not very clear" but are hoping someone will recognise the man.